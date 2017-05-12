Media: Trump to come to Brussels summit with delegation of 1,000 people

U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, his delegation will include about 1,000 people, TASS reported quoting La Dernière Heure.

It was noted that the President will arrive in the Belgian capital on May 24. Next day the President will visit King Philip at the Palace and meet with Prime Minister Charles Michel. He also has scheduled bilateral and multilateral meetings within the framework of the NATO summit. He will also depart for Sicily, where the G-7 summit will take place.

As a source in the European Union told TASS, Trump will also meet the chairman of the European Council Donald Tusk and the head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.