Yerevan Show international jewelry exhibition opened in Armenia's capital

YEREVAN. – International jewelry exhibition has opened in Yerevan.
Yerevan Show exhibition is organized by Armenian Yerevan Show Jewellers Association (AJA) and “Meridian” free economic zone.
The opening ceremony was attended by the Minister of Culture of Armenia Armen Amiryan.
There are less participants at a spring exhibition as the main jewelry exhibition is traditionally held in October.
Along with the Armenian companies, producers from Russia, Armenian jewelers from Istanbul, as well as representatives of the Swiss watch industry attended the exhibition.