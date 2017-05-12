News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
USD
484.17
EUR
526.44
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.17
EUR
526.44
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
Yerevan Show international jewelry exhibition opened in Armenia's capital
15:52, 12.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – International jewelry exhibition has opened in Yerevan.

Yerevan Show exhibition is organized by Armenian Yerevan Show Jewellers Association (AJA) and  “Meridian” free economic zone.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Minister of Culture of Armenia Armen Amiryan.

There are less participants at a spring exhibition as the main jewelry exhibition is traditionally held in October.

Along with the Armenian companies, producers from Russia, Armenian jewelers from Istanbul, as well as representatives of the Swiss watch industry attended the exhibition.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news