President: Armenia has formed very warm and strong relations with Peru
15:46, 12.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Peru’s new Ambassador to Armenia, Luis Benjamín Chimoy Arteaga—whose diplomatic residence is in Moscow, on Friday presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan.

First, the President congratulated the ambassador on starting his diplomatic mission in Armenia, wished him success, and expressed the hope that, thanks to his active work, it will be possible to give new impetus to mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.  

Also Sargsyan stressed that Armenia has managed to form very warm and strong relations with several Latin American countries, including Peru. 

Ambassador Arteaga, for his part, assured that he will work with great enthusiasm in order to develop Armenian-Peruvian relations. 

The interlocutors shared the view that the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Peru is an important milestone in the strengthening of friendly ties between the two countries.

In addition, they reflected on the prospects for expanding Armenian-Peruvian collaboration, and exchanged views on regional matters and developments.

