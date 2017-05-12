Merkel to meet Macron in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host Emmanuel Macron for talks in Berlin on Monday, AFP reported quoting Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.
Thus, the eighth president of France’s Fifth Republic will not break long tradition, according to which a French president-elect holds the first official summit with the head of Germany, RFI noted.
It is not known yet, whether departure to Berlin will be Macron's first international visit.
Earlier it was noted that first of all Macron plans to visit the French soldiers, “participating in a military operation abroad.”
The formal handover of power from Hollande to Macron will take place at the Élysée Palace on Sunday.