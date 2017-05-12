News
Dollar “loses ground” in Armenia
17:45, 12.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.17/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.27 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia. 

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 526.44 (down by AMD 0.15), that of one British pound was AMD 622.74 (down by AMD 3.30), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.46 (down by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 254.82, AMD 19,040.07 and AMD 14,181.01, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.

