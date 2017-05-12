News
Azerbaijan blocks opposition websites
19:06, 12.05.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Opposition websites have been blocked in Azerbaijan upon a court order.

The legal lawsuit launched by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies in Sabail District Court has ended, haqqin.az reports. The Ministry demanded that the websites of Azadliq newspaper and radio, Turan TV channel, Azərbaycan Saatı TV program and Meydan TV media resource be closed.

Decision was adopted on blocking these websites. According to the claim of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, on March 27 the Ministry received a letter with the signature of Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov.

The letter said that the aforementioned websites disseminate materials calling for forced change of the constitutional order of the country, propaganda of religious groups and other destructive actions.  

            

