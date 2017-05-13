Turkish nationalists convicted for placing black wreath outside Agos newspaper office on Armenian Genocide Centennial an

The Turkish nationalists, who had placed a black wreath outside the office of Agos Armenian bilingual weekly of Istanbul, on April 24, 2015—the Armenian Genocide Centennial anniversary, have been sentenced to 10 months in prison.
A Turkish court handed down 10-month prison sentences, each, to Turan Hearths General Chairman Ercan Uçar, and Nationalist Turkey Party Istanbul office director Bilal Gökçeyurt, on charges of threatening and deliberately debasing a part of the people, for being of different nationality and religion, according to Diken news website of Turkey.
The court, however, suspended these sentences for 5 years.