President attends unveiling of monument to fallen heroes of Karabakh War

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Friday visited Hadrut Region and attended, in Aknaghbyur village, the unveiling of a monument to the fallen heroes of the Karabakh War.
Sahakyan underscored the building of such monuments, and noted that they will become unique pilgrimage centers for the coming generations, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the President handed high state awards to a group of Karabakh War veterans, in recognition of their courage and bravery during the defense of the Homeland, and in connection with Victory Day as well as the 25th anniversaries of the Artsakh Defense Army and liberation of Shushi town.