Police ban Pashinyan from entering incumbent Yerevan mayor’s headquarters

Scuffle took place between mayoral candidate Nikol Pashinyan, Yelk bloc members and police officers nearby the pre-election headquarters of incumbent Mayor Taron Margaryan in Kurghinyan bystreet of Yerevan’s Malatia-Sebastia administrative district.

Yelk bloc member Nikolay Baghdasaryan posted a video on his Facebook page, which shows the police banning Nikol Pashinyan from entering the headquarters, which is being searched. According to Baghdasaryan, certain documents have been taken out of the headquarters in the presence of the police.

Large number of policemen is at the moment controlling the headquarters. Members of Yelk bloc are also there.

From late Thursday to early Friday, mayoral candidate Nikol Pashinyan and Yelk bloc members demanded to open the doors of Taron Margaryan’s headquarters in Kurghinyan bystreet. According to them, there were ballots, money and voter lists there.

Earlier, journalist of Haykakan Zhamanak newspaper, Ana Zakharyan, informed that on her way home she noticed people coming out of the headquarters with already voted ballots and money in their hands. The journalist noticed 20,000 AMD. Several boys approached the journalist, took away her phone and later returned it with certain materials deleted. Pashinyan posted one of the videos remaining in Zakharyan’s phone, which the members of the headquarters hadn’t managed to delete.

Investigation into this incident is underway in Malatia police division.