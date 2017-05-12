Azerbaijani apple scandal: Another Armenian customs inspector detained

YEREVAN. - Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia informs that another customs inspector of Pre-clearance Control Department of Bagratashen division of Armenian State Revenue Committee (SRC) has been detained as part of the case into the unlawful import of different agricultural products, including Azerbaijani apples.
The latter was detained on suspicion of receiving bribe from a sole proprietor and engaging in apparently unlawful activity in his favor. According to the materials of the preliminary investigation, the customs inspector allowed the mentioned person to import fruit and vegetables into the country in violation of the established procedure.
Earlier, SIS informed that as part of the case, the customs inspector of Pre-Clearance Control Department of Bagratashen division of the Armenian SRC and head of the shift of the same division were involved as defendants.
The investigation is underway.