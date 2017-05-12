News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
USD
484.17
EUR
526.44
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.17
EUR
526.44
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
Azerbaijani apple scandal: Another Armenian customs inspector detained
17:33, 12.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. - Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia informs that another customs inspector of Pre-clearance Control Department of Bagratashen division of Armenian State Revenue Committee (SRC) has been detained as part of the case into the unlawful import of different agricultural products, including Azerbaijani apples.

The latter was detained on suspicion of receiving bribe from a sole proprietor and engaging in apparently unlawful activity in his favor. According to the materials of the preliminary investigation, the customs inspector allowed the mentioned person to import fruit and vegetables into the country in violation of the established procedure. 

Earlier, SIS informed that as part of the case, the customs inspector of Pre-Clearance Control Department of Bagratashen division of the Armenian SRC and head of the shift of the same division were involved as defendants.

The investigation is underway. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Freight train hits flock in Armenia, 75 sheep die (PHOTOS)
Nearby the Artashat-Masis railway district…
 Explosion occurs in Rome
At least one car was damaged in the blast...
 Azerbaijan admits to firing shots at Armenia TV crew
The Azerbaijan MOD, however, attempted to “explain” this incident by way of blaming the Armenian side for this shooting…
 Criminal case launched into Azerbaijan shooting at Armenia TV crew
An investigation is underway…
 Karabakh: Azerbaijan regularly violates Geneva Convention, international humanitarian law
Stepanakert commented on the adversary’s shooting at an Armenian TV crew...
 Iran tourist found dead in Yerevan hotel room
External examination found no traces of violence on the body…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news