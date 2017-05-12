News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
USD
484.17
EUR
526.44
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.17
EUR
526.44
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
World Bank projects 2.7 percent growth in Armenia in 2017
17:57, 12.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia’s economic grows is projected to accelerate to 2.7 percent in 2017, reflecting the sustained expansion of the tradable sectors and a modest recovery in domestic consumption, says a newly released report by the World Bank.

“Medium term growth is projected to average 3-3.5 percent a year, given structural weaknesses in the domestic policy framework, and remaining uncertainties in external environment,” the report says.

The World Bank experts believe that Armenia’s medium-term outlook remains sensitive to internal and external factors, which entail both upside and downside risks.

“Growth prospects depend on the government’s ability to scale up highquality investment, and speed up structural reform.”

As poverty rate, the report says it is projected to fall from 23.8 percent in 2017 to 22.2 percent in 2019.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar “loses ground” in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also fell in the country…
 Armenia PM reflects on regional development
In order for this process to be effective, we need to be very persistent…
 ARF-D: Regress in sphere of labor rights protection recorded in Armenia
Earlier, the media outlets released the recording of the SAS supermarket workers’ meeting thanks to which it became evident that...
 Armenia PM: Water resource management system should be motivating, just and resource-saving
Apart from this, the prime minister was reported on the work aimed at the protection of the specially protected areas...
 MP: Armenia plans to create over 10,000 new jobs by the end of 2017
Government expected 60 new investment programs...
Armenia official: Embargo on Azerbaijan goods is not in force in country
But the consumers themselves should decide whether to buy them…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news