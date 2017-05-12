Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani MOD disseminates misinformation

YEREVAN. - The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and law enforcement agencies have been disseminating misinformation on exposing an Armenian intelligence network in Azerbaijan and revealing their plans to carry out terrorist actions.
Spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, wrote the aforementioned on his Facebook page on Friday.
''The Armenian side assesses this as a new and far-reaching provocation by the Azerbaijani military and political leadership. Unlike the Azerbaijani side, Armenia has never considered terrorist attacks as a means and method of military actions,'' he said.