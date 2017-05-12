News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
USD
484.17
EUR
526.44
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.17
EUR
526.44
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
Artsakh Defense Minister, OSCE official discuss contact line situation
19:50, 12.05.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. - Defense Minister of Artsakh Republic, Commander of the Artsakh Defense Army, Lieutenant General Levon Mnatsakanyan on Friday received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.  

The situation on the contact line between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani opposing forces, particularly the ceasefire violations, which have become frequent in the recent days, and application of artillery and mortars by the Azerbaijani armed forces, were discussed at the meeting, the press-service of the Artsakh Defense Ministry informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia analyst: Imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan can be put on OSCE agenda
The OSCE knew whom it was dealing with, since several years ago, Azerbaijan itself launched the initiative of closing the OSCE Office in Baku…
 Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum: Closure of OSCE office is extremely dangerous precedent
Armenian National Platform of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum issued a statement...
 Eurasia Foundation Head: Closure of OSCE Yerevan only a move in Azerbaijan’s big game
This is one of the big mistakes of our foreign policy and consequence of the Karabakh's withdrawal from the negotiation process...
 Armenian politician: Consequences of Azerbaijan's actions on OSCE office depend on Armenia
This, undoubtedly, will affect the image of Azerbaijan and this can be used in the future...
Armenian MP: In political terms, Armenia-OSCE relations will not be hurt
But it is clear that Azerbaijan persisted and went to the end...
Russian Ambassador: Closing of OSCE Office in Yerevan is unpleasant but what is to be done?
“I agree to the extent that it is bad that the last OSCE office in the region is closing..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news