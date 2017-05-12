Artsakh Defense Minister, OSCE official discuss contact line situation

STEPANAKERT. - Defense Minister of Artsakh Republic, Commander of the Artsakh Defense Army, Lieutenant General Levon Mnatsakanyan on Friday received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.
The situation on the contact line between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani opposing forces, particularly the ceasefire violations, which have become frequent in the recent days, and application of artillery and mortars by the Azerbaijani armed forces, were discussed at the meeting, the press-service of the Artsakh Defense Ministry informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.