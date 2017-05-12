News
Yerkir Tsirani: We should destroy National Security Service building and open museum instead
20:27, 12.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The march of Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) Party has kicked off in Yerevan’s Liberty Square.

Scanning “Yerkir Tsirani,””We are the masters of our country,” “We will liberate our country ourselves,” the march participants moved to Nalbandyan Street through Mashtots Avenue. Currently, they are outside the National Security Service (NSS) building.

“This is where people are kept and persecuted. We should destroy this building and open a museum instead so that violence, tortures and persecutions are not used in Armenia. Currently, there are 22,000 policemen in Armenia, whereas our borders are defended by our 20-year-old sons. Instead of limiting our rights, they should be at the frontline,” Postanjyan stated.

The march participants are scanning “Collapse,””Free and independent Armenia” outside the building.

They urge to participate in the May 14 election and make the right choice.

The Yerevan Council election is slated for May 14. 

Հայերեն and Русский
