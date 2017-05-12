News
Yelk bloc: Organized system of electoral bribes operates in Armenia under auspices of police
21:17, 12.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The evidence acquired by Yelk (Way Out) bloc indicates that an organized system of electoral bribes operates in Armenia under the auspices of Yerevan police  

Authorized representative of Yelk bloc in the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia, Vahagn Hovakimyan, stated the aforementioned on Friday, presenting the applications of the bloc at the extraordinary session of CEC.

According to Hovakimyan, the documents at the disposal of the bloc, which relate to the Armenian police Patrol Guard Service regiment officers, make it clear that the latter hands to the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) headquarters the list of its workers together with the number of votes they can ensure at the Yerevan Council election.   

Hovakimyan also read out the names of several regiment officers, near whose names it is mentioned how many votes they can ensure. Moreover, he stressed that the overall number of the officers is 60. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
