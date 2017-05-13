Former female bullfighter, mathematician, pilot are on Macron party list of MP candidates

France’s newly elected president Emmanuel Macron’s party La République En Marche (La REM) announced the names of 428 candidates for the country’s parliamentary elections.
A former female bullfighter, a gifted mathematician, and a high-profile anti-corruption magistrate are among the hundreds of candidates who will stand for Macron’s party in France’s general election next month, according to The Guardian daily of Great Britain.
The civilian candidates include Marie Sara, a former bullfighter, who will stand for a seat in the south of France.
Cédric Villani, who in 2010 won the Fields medal, the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in mathematics, will stand for Macron in a suburban Paris district.
Also on the list is Eric Halphen, a celebrated anti-corruption judge, and Marion Buchet, a French air force fighter pilot who served in Syria.
Emmanuel Macron’s election manifesto promises to refresh French political life with new faces.
The president, however, will need a clear majority in the Assemblée Nationale if he is to pursue his program.