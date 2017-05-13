Newspaper: Who will replace Armenia government representative before ECtHR?

YEREVAN. – Upon receiving MP’s mandate, Former Prosecutor General Gevorg Kostanyan, who has become an MP from the ruling party, must give up his position as the Republic of Armenia (RA) Government Representative before the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), since this position is incompatible with a political office, wrote Hraparak (Square) newspaper.
“Who will become the next RA government representative before the ECtHR?
“His deputy was Deputy Justice Minister Artak Asatryan. Aside from him, there are three substitute judges that help the RA government representative. Kostanyan is helped by current HRD [Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia] Arman Tatoyan; his former deputy, now NKR [Nagorno-Karabakh Republic; Republic of Artsakh] Presidential Adviser Emil Babayan; [and] RA Senior Officials’ Ethics Committee Chairwoman Siranush Sahakyan.
“But it will not be possible to combine [this position] in Tatoyan’s case; that is, two candidates remain,” wrote Hraparak.