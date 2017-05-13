News
Saturday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
Armenians, Greeks, Georgians say their culture is superior to that of all others
11:18, 13.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

A total of 82 percent of Armenia’s population believes that Christianity is the most important part of the Armenian national identity. 

This is evidenced by the results of a Pew Research Center survey that was conducted in Eastern Europe and Eurasia, reported Voice of America.

Accordingly, Armenia is in first place, whose residents have said Christianity is an important part of the national identity.

Also, Moldova, Greece, and Armenia are the most religious Eurasian countries, where 90 percent of the population claims to be Christians. 

When asked whether they believed in God, 99 percent of Georgians, and 95 percent of Armenians, Moldovans, and Romanians responded, “Yes.”

According to this survey, one in every two persons in Moldova, Armenia, and Romania prays every day.

Nonetheless, despite considering themselves more faithful, solely 9 percent of Armenians actually visit the church each week.

In addition, those in Greece, Georgia, and Armenia believe their culture is superior to that of all others.

