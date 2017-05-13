News
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortars at night
10:39, 13.05.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 90 times, from late Friday night to early Saturday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 2,300 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired two mortar shells, in a southerly direction of the line of contact.

The Artsakh defense army vanguard units, however, continue to have full control over the frontline and confidently carry out their military watch.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
