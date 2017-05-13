Survey: Armenia in first place among ex-USSR supporters

A total of 79 percent of the respondents in Armenia consider Russia to be a protector of Christians, whereas solely 72 percent of those in Russia actually hold this view.
This is proved by the results of a Pew Research Center survey that was conducted in Eastern Europe and Eurasia, reported Voice of America Armenian Service.
Armenia is in first place also when it comes to the supporters of the ex-USSR. A total of 79 percent of the respondents in Armenia believe that the collapse of the Soviet Union was a negative occurrence, whereas only 69 percent of those in Russia share this opinion.
Also according to the survey, 38 percent of the respondents in Armenia said Joseph Stalin had played a positive role.
Two-thirds of the Armenian respondents that have nostalgia toward the Soviet era, however, hold that it is indispensable to closely cooperate with the West, especially the US, and more than half of them favor a democratic system.