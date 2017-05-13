Armenian professionals push the idea of opening ICANN branch office in the country

YEREVAN. - Armenian expert community is pushing the idea of opening a regional branch office of ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) dealing with domain name and IP address management.

Director of Armenian Internet Traffic Exchange Foundation ArmIX, Vahan Hovsepyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Currently, the ICANN regional office responsible for the post-Soviet area, Europe and Africa, is located in Istanbul. But the rules in the post-Soviet area are quite different from those in the Middle East or Africa. “If ICANN wants to effectively work in that market, it would be more beneficial to work directly in this region. The thing is not that there needs to be an office in Yerevan because there is one in Istanbul. No. It is simply easier to talk to clients, knowing their mentality,” Hovespyan said.

Professionals discussed with the Armenian Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies the idea of intensifying the work with the international organizations of the telecommunication sector.

According to the director, Armenia has a number of advantages in terms of infrastructures: The country is among the leading ones in Western Europe and CIS according to the introduction of IPv6 protocol and dissemination of optical networks in the regions.

“Unfortunately, this issue is mainly carried out by private operators. That is why their investments need to be supported in every way possible,” Hovsepyan said.