Saturday
May 13
Armenia PM: We need to capitalize Lake Sevan
15:06, 13.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – Lake Sevan must be capitalized, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan commented on his Facebook page.

“We all love [Lake] Sevan, but we need to give its solution with paper and pen,” stressed Karapetyan. “We need to be able to justify the steps toward changing the [water] level of the Lake, since raising the [water] level of Lake Sevan can bring about a lot of additional expenses—road, cable, [natural] gas—tomorrow, the next day,

“We need to capitalize [Lake Sevan] and turn [it] into a recreation area, with the inherent attributes of a modern recreation zone. We need to justify our actions for this, with paper and pen.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
