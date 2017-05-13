Armenia PM: We need to capitalize Lake Sevan

YEREVAN. – Lake Sevan must be capitalized, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan commented on his Facebook page.
“We all love [Lake] Sevan, but we need to give its solution with paper and pen,” stressed Karapetyan. “We need to be able to justify the steps toward changing the [water] level of the Lake, since raising the [water] level of Lake Sevan can bring about a lot of additional expenses—road, cable, [natural] gas—tomorrow, the next day,
“We need to capitalize [Lake Sevan] and turn [it] into a recreation area, with the inherent attributes of a modern recreation zone. We need to justify our actions for this, with paper and pen.”