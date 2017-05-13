News
Armenia MOD says condition of military officer wounded in landmine explosion has stabilized
12:51, 13.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The health condition of Captain Shiraz Sahakyan, who was wounded in a landmine explosion, has stabilized.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson of the minister of defense of Armenia, on Saturday told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to preliminary information, on May 4, Captain Sahakyan of a Ministry of Defense (MOD) military unit in Tavush Province sustained foot and hand injuries in a landmine explosion at the outpost of this unit.

First, he was taken to Berd town hospital, where he underwent surgery. Subsequently, the officer was transferred to the MOD Central Clinical Military Hospital in capital city Yerevan.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
