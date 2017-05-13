News
Armenia government considers draft concept of forestry reforms
13:43, 13.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Saturday chaired a consultation at the government, during which the draft concept of forestry reforms was discussed.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the press office of the government that, during the talk, Minister of Agriculture Ignati Arakelyan presented the key provisions of this concept

Subsequently, the discussants exchanged views.

Afterward, Karapetyan stressed that this concept should offer comprehensive and specific solutions, and he instructed to revise the draft concept with the recommendations that were made, and to submit it to the government as soon as possible.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
