Pyongyang open to dialogue with Washington, if conditions are right

A senior North Korean diplomat, who handles relations with the United States, has said Pyongyang would have dialogue with the US administration if conditions were right, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency has reported.
Choe Son-hui, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry Director General for US affairs, made the comment to reporters in the Chinese capital city of Beijing, as she was traveling home from Norway, Yonhap said.
“We’ll have dialogue if the conditions are there,” she said.
The aforesaid news agency also reported that Choe, together with a North Korean delegation, took part in consultations in the Norwegian capital city of Oslo, and American analysts also attended these talks.