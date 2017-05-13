News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 13
USD
484.17
EUR
526.44
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.17
EUR
526.44
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
PM Haroutyunyan: Karabakh issue is number one problem on Armenian agenda
14:17, 13.05.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – Prime Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Arayik Haroutyunyan, on Saturday received the students from the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the information and public relations department of the NKR government that, first, the PM underscored these future diplomats’ traditional visit to Artsakh.

“Today, the Karabakh issue remains the number one problem on the Armenian agenda, and it’s very important that you have a direct opportunity to obtain the necessary information on location, to apply [it] during your diplomatic activities in the future,” Haroutyunyan told the future diplomats.

Also, he presented the economic achievements of the NKR in recent years, and reflected on the country’s key challenges and the steps being taken to address them.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
President attends unveiling of monument to fallen heroes of Karabakh War
In Aknaghbyur village of Hadrut Region…
 More number of foreign tourists visits Karabakh in first quarter of 2017
As per the deputy minister of economy, such data are promising in the lead-up to the forthcoming tourist season…
 Arstakh president hands awards to Yerkrapah Volunteers Union members
President Sahakyan handed high state awards to a group of YVU members for courage and bravery shown during the defense of the homeland...
 GDP grew by 9.2% in Artsakh in 2016
The joint discussion between legislative and executive branches was attended by Speaker of Artsakh National Assembly (NA) Ashot Ghoulian...
 Armenia, Karabakh presidents visit mining complex (PHOTOS)
They got familiarized with the activities and prospective projects of the factory…
 Armenia President attends Karabakh celebrations (PHOTOS)
On the 72nd anniversary of the victory during Great Patriotic War in World War II, and the 25th anniversaries of the Artsakh Defense Army and the liberation of Shushi town…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news