PM Haroutyunyan: Karabakh issue is number one problem on Armenian agenda

STEPANAKERT. – Prime Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Arayik Haroutyunyan, on Saturday received the students from the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the information and public relations department of the NKR government that, first, the PM underscored these future diplomats’ traditional visit to Artsakh.
“Today, the Karabakh issue remains the number one problem on the Armenian agenda, and it’s very important that you have a direct opportunity to obtain the necessary information on location, to apply [it] during your diplomatic activities in the future,” Haroutyunyan told the future diplomats.
Also, he presented the economic achievements of the NKR in recent years, and reflected on the country’s key challenges and the steps being taken to address them.