Armenia President thanks outgoing justice minister (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Saturday held a work meeting with Minister of Justice Arpine Hovhannisyan.
At the talk, Hovhannisyan presented a report on the main directions of her ministry’s activities, and the institutional reforms being undertaken in the fight against corruption, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Sargsyan, in turn, gave relevant instructions.
At the end of the meeting, the President thanked Arpine Hovhannisyan for her activities during her tenure as Minister of Justice.
Also, he expressed confidence that Hovhannisyan will work with the same enthusiasm and be just as active in the newly elected National Assembly, as she was in the government of Armenia.