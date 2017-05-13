News
Mistrial declared in case over renowned Armenian singer’s death
21:38, 13.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents, Culture

A California state court declared a mistrial on Thursday in a medical malpractice lawsuit related to the death of renowned Armenian folk singer Flora Martirosian.

The decision by Court Judge Brian Currey came after one of the jurors had to be excused due to illness. The attorneys for defendants in the case did not agree to further proceedings with less than the standard 12-member panel.

The singer died of sepsis at the age of 55 just days after her gallbladder surgery in Glendale Memorial Hospital. The family of Flora Martirosian blames surgeon Mardiros Mihranian and physician’s assistant Rouben Virabov for malpractice, blog.cvn.com reports. The hospital, where the singer underwent the operation, also faced charges but later dropped from the case.

 According to plaintiffs' attorney Amanda McClintock, Mihranian did not prescribe adequate antibiotics to the patient and discharged her from the hospital despite the fact that she had a fever after the operation.

Attorneys for Mihranian and Virabov, for their part, claim that they adhered to the standard of care, and discharged Martirosian, since her fever had come down and her lab tests did not indicate any deviations. Moreover, they insisted on the fact that Mihranian did provide Martirosian with the antibiotics, but this didn’t appear in her chart because Martirosian was uninsured then and he provided free samples out of pocket.

James O’Callahan, the attorney representing Martirosian’s family, noted that a new trial could be scheduled on Monday, but that he would be consulting with defense attorneys to see if the case can be resolved without requiring a second jury. He also said that the parties would likely want Judge Brian Currey to preside over a retrial. 

