News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 13
USD
484.17
EUR
526.44
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.17
EUR
526.44
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
Armenia deputy defense minister: CSTO is stable and principled institution
20:11, 13.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics
Author: Gayane Saribekyan

YEREVAN. - The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is a principled institution and the appointment of the Armenian representative to the post of its secretary general cannot influence its positions, Armenian deputy defense minister Ara Nazaryan told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

To the question as to whether the appointment of Yuri Khachaturov to the post of CSTO Secretary General can somehow influence the organization’s attitude to Azerbaijan, considering the fact that the latter violates the ceasefire and makes provocations not only on the border with Artsakh but also on that with Armenia, the deputy minister said: “This is a stable operating institution, which works based on principles. It works precisely in line with its principles. The CSTO secretary has changed within the framework of rotation,” Ara Nazaryan said.

Responding to the question as to whether this means that after the appointment of the Armenian representative, the CSTO will keep not responding to the aggressive actions of Azerbaijan, Nazaryan said: “Are you taking me for Nostradamus?”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Russia ambassador to Armenia: Yuri Khachaturov will be locomotive of CSTO initiatives
I believe, as CSTO Secretary General, he will show all his skills…
 Russia ambassador: CSTO members have no contradictions on key issues
Russian envoy said CSTO is working in many areas...
 Armed forces representatives of CSTO member states arrive in Armenia
They will take part in the field march of the military subunits of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force in the Armenian armed forces...
 Lavrov: No country is CSTO's opponent
They do not want to accept that it is an international organization...
 New CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov assumes his office
''Our task is to always observe the principle of CSTO: ''One for all and all for one''...
 MOD: Armenia citizen’s designation as CSTO Secretary General may have positive and negative aspects
It’s one thing when a Russian Federation citizen makes a statement, it’s another thing when the potential statement is that of a citizen of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news