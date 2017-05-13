Armenia deputy defense minister: CSTO is stable and principled institution

YEREVAN. - The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is a principled institution and the appointment of the Armenian representative to the post of its secretary general cannot influence its positions, Armenian deputy defense minister Ara Nazaryan told Armenian News – NEWS.am.
To the question as to whether the appointment of Yuri Khachaturov to the post of CSTO Secretary General can somehow influence the organization’s attitude to Azerbaijan, considering the fact that the latter violates the ceasefire and makes provocations not only on the border with Artsakh but also on that with Armenia, the deputy minister said: “This is a stable operating institution, which works based on principles. It works precisely in line with its principles. The CSTO secretary has changed within the framework of rotation,” Ara Nazaryan said.
Responding to the question as to whether this means that after the appointment of the Armenian representative, the CSTO will keep not responding to the aggressive actions of Azerbaijan, Nazaryan said: “Are you taking me for Nostradamus?”