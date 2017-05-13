News
Expert: Wine excise tax hike in Russia will not apply to Armenia
16:06, 13.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The hike on wine excise tax in Russia will not apply to Armenia, said winemaking expert Nairy Chaglasyan, at a press conference on Saturday.

Chaglasyan noted, however, that Russia was raising the excise tax solely for the brands with patent names of place of origin. 

“Russia wishes to protect the market for local wine brands,” explained the expert. “But, we likewise need geographical brands, one way or another; this will help make Armenian wine become more appealing for foreign buyers, who evaluate the cultural background in a wine, including its origin—as a sign.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
