Expert says new quality has made Armenia wine better known in West
17:08, 13.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Owing to new quality, Armenia is increasing its wine exports to the West.

Zaruhi Muradyan, acting CEO of the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia, stated the above-said at a press conference on Saturday.

In her words, especially exports to Russia have increased to a greater extent. Muradyan added that the average price of wine has risen, and this means better-quality product from Armenia is in demand in the Russian market. 

To note, in 2016, Armenia increased wine exports to Belgium, Poland, Japan, and the US.

Also in the same year, Armenia’s wine entered the UK, Dutch, and Swedish markets for the first time.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
