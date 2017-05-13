European Parliament to discuss situation in Malta in light of corruption scandal

The European Parliament is going to discuss the situation in Malta during its plenary session in June. The debates will most likely be held on June 13 and 14 after the election in the country, Malta Independent reports.
The topic of the debates will be the rule of law, the reason for this apparently being the scandal involving the countries premier Jospeh Muskat.
MEPs are openly calling for the departure of Malta’s prime minister, Joseph Muscat, after the information about the growing corruption scandal involving him and, among others, the Azerbaijani president’s daughter.
The European parliament commission has even invited Muscat to give evidence within the framework of his official business to Strasbourg on 18 May. However, the latter stated that that was not the right time.
Prime minister of Malta remains in the center of attention of the Panama Papers scandal. It was found out that the accounts of Muscat’s wife, two of their close party partners and Azerbaijani president’s daughter Leyla Aliyeva were opened in one of the Malta banks. Moreover, the company registered in the name of Leyla Aliyeva, transferred over million dollars to Egrant company in 2016 through a bank account registered in Dubai.
The ties between Azerbaijan and Malta prime minster struck a raw nerve with the population, considering the fact that the countries cooperate in the sphere of energy, the state oil company of Azerbaijan being the shareholder of the new power station in Malta.