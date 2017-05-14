Freight forwarder: Armenian prices for cargo transit higher than Turkish ones

YEREVAN. – It is necessary to admit that Armenia still offers higher prices for cargo transit, than Turkey does, Chairman of the Association of Armenian Freight Forwarders, Makar Arakelyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

This does not mean that there is no transit through Armenia at all. Competitive advantage of Armenia is safety of the route, but we must not forget that the direction through Turkey became even more attractive after the opening of the Georgian checkpoint Kartsakhi in the fall of 2015.

The government of Armenia and the operator of the country's railways (South Caucasus Railway) conducted negotiations with foreign partners and tested a route from the Georgian port Poti to Tehran via railway in the central part of Armenia. But, unfortunately, the price of railway transit is even higher than a car transit, Arakelyan added.

Nevertheless, Armenian freight forwarders do not lose the market and try to make new, favorable offers to their partners, he emphasized.