Azerbaijani MFA “blacklists” Bolivian deputies for visiting Karabakh

The Azerbaijani government is expanding the geography of countries, whose representatives were “blacklisted” for visiting Nagorno-Karabakh.
This time five representatives of South America, in particular four representatives of Bolivian parliament— Alicia Canqui, Nelly Lenz, Mario Mita Daza and Sandra Quiroz—along with a lawyer from Uruguay, Oscar López Goldaracena, were put on the “blacklist,” Prensa Armenia reports.
All five of them arrived in Karabakh as observers during the constitutional referendum held on February 20.