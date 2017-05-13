News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 14
USD
484.17
EUR
526.44
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.17
EUR
526.44
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
Azerbaijani MFA “blacklists” Bolivian deputies for visiting Karabakh
19:44, 13.05.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani government is expanding the geography of countries, whose representatives were “blacklisted” for visiting Nagorno-Karabakh.

This time five representatives of South America, in particular four representatives of Bolivian parliament— Alicia Canqui, Nelly Lenz, Mario Mita Daza and Sandra Quiroz—along with a lawyer from Uruguay, Oscar López Goldaracena, were put on the “blacklist,” Prensa Armenia reports.

All five of them arrived in Karabakh as observers during the constitutional referendum held on February 20.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news