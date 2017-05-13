Iraqi armed forces plan to liberate Mosul by Ramadan

The Iraqi armed forces plan to complete the liberation of Mosul from the Islamic State group by the beginning of Ramadan, which will be celebrated on May 27 this year.
Chief of General Staff of Iraqi Armed Forces, Osman al-Ghanimi, stated the aforementioned on Saturday, Euronews reports.
Retaking of Mosul has been underway since 17 October 2016. Since early March, the part of the city, where the ISIS fighters stand on the defensive, has been completely surrounded. Currently, almost three fourth of western Mosul has appeared under the control of the government.
500,000 people left Mosul since the beginning of the operation of the city, whose population amounted to almost 1.5 million before the beginning of the conflict. They are placed in temporary camps.
About half million people remain in the city. The number of peaceful residents, who died as a result of the bombardment, has not yet been ascertained.