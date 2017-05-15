News
Monday
May 15
News
Monday
May 15
Russia jewelry company: We established ties with UAE and Australia, via Armenia
10:51, 15.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia is a good platform for access to foreign markets. 

Artyom Vladisov, head of the foreign economic activity department at Golden Ornaments jewelry company of Russia, told the aforesaid to NEWS.am during Yerevan Show international jewelry exhibition, which is held in the capital city of Armenia. 

“The main [respective] advantage of Armenia is the convenient logistics and customs law,” he noted. 

At the previous exhibition that was held in October 2016, buyers from Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were interested in the creations of this Russian company.  

In addition, Yerevan hosted the World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) 2016 annual congress, during which contacts were established with businessmen from Australia.

Armenian jewelers also work in this Russian enterprise.

“And by uniting the skills of our masters, we get Russian finished products,” added Vladisov.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
