Armenian Jewellers Association school: One of our best apprentices is Austria noble family heir

YEREVAN. – One of our most capable and diligent apprentices is the heir of an Austrian noble family.
Gohar Hambardzumyan, director of the Armenian Jewellers Association (AJA) Jewelry School in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, told the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am, during Yerevan Show international jewelry exhibition.
Hambardzumyan noted that this Austrian noble had wished to enrich his knowledge of traditional Armenian ornamewnts.
“He spent seven months with us and, without exaggeration, he was one of the most successful and hard-working apprentices,” she noted. “After a while, he expressed a wish to return [to Armenia] and continue his studies at us.”
The AJA Jewelry School director noted that his parents were the first to be ecstatic with their son’s success in his respective studies.
“They even sent [us] a letter of thanks for their son becoming such a good master [in jewelry],” added Gohar Hambardzumyan.