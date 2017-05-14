Zaruhi Postanjyan votes in Yerevan Council of Elders election

YEREVAN. – Head of the opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) party Zaruhi Postanjyan voted for freedom.
After casting her ballot, Postanjyan told reporters that yesterday they received an alert about vote-buying.
According to her, there are several violations at some polling precincts and they will take corresponding actions to prevent that.
Three political forces are participating in this vote: the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), the opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party, and the opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc.