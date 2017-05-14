Armenian PM urges to wait till the end of investigation into vote-buying reports

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan urged to wait till the end of an investigation into vote-buying reports.

Talking to reporters after casting his ballot in Yerevan council elections, Karapetyan said the elections in Armenia are “becoming more fair and transparent” each time.

“Such incidents occur during any elections. But are we sure that it was an election bribe? Law enforcement authorities are dealing with this issue. We have to draw conclusions having only a paper. But if we want to have a country governed by rule of law, let's wait for the results of the investigation,” he said.

Speaking about Yelk bloc’s statement that the law enforcers were collecting votes for RPA candidate Taron Margaryan, Prime Minister said he had heard about it but seen no papers.

Yelk bloc showed documents found in a garbage bin near the campaign headquarters of Taron Margaryan. The documents reveal that police were ensuring votes for Margaryan. The bloc also presented papers about vote-buying.

Journalist Anna Zakharyan filed an application with the police about the crime because she had been attacked when she was filming the process of distributing electoral bribery at RPA headquarters. Nikol Pashinyan posted a video preserved in the journalist's phone, which the members of Taron Margaryan's staff did not manage to destroy. An investigation is being conducted in the police department of the Yerevan-Malatia-Sebastia administrative district.