Azerbaijan fires from artillery guns, Karabakh side retaliates

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces about 75 times, from late Saturday night to early Sunday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 750 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Azerbaijani side fired from D44 artillery guns and mortars.

The Artsakh defense retaliated to suppress Azerbaijan's activeness. At the moment the situation is relatively calm.