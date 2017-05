YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and First Lady cast their ballots in Yerevan Council of Elders elections on Sunday.

President told reporters he voted for “a good Yerevan” although his voting was accompanied by technical errors. It took three attempts for the machine to recognize president’s fingerprint.

Three political forces are participating in the Yerevan city council elections. The winner will nominate candidate for a mayor.