Armenia CEC Chairman: We know about all violations

YEREVAN. – We are aware of all the violations registered as of 11a.m., Central Electoral Commission (CEC) Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said on Sunday.

“We are aware of everything, all the reports are being clarified. We are in contact with polling precincts. Situation analysis center operates within the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), the main purpose of which is to clarify and study all the information, providing relevant explanations,” Mukuchyan said.

According to him, both the local electoral commissions and the CEC are closely following the alerts on violations that appear on the websites of various monitoring organizations.

Three political forces are participating in this vote: The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), the opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party, and the opposition Yelk (Way Out) bloc.