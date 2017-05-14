Yelk bloc will not give up mandates, regardless of results

YEREVAN. – RPA has no chances to win not only this but any elections without vote-buying, head of the opposition Yelk bloc Nikol Pashinyan said.

The parliamentary elections showed that the people can be forced to vote for the ruling party when they are paid, he said after casting his ballot in Yerevan city council elections on Sunday.

Pashinyan's Yelk is one of the participants of the city council elections together with ruling RPA and opposition Yerkir Tsirani party.

“We have a problem of massive vote-buying, it is a fact. We will fight to make a person taking bribes to turn to new ideas, we will try to convince him, we will to try to understand his problems,” Pashinyan said.

The politician added that unlike parliamentary elections, now they have documents and videos proving the cases of vote-buying.

“We have evidence that the police under the leadership of Vova Gasparyan and, on the orders of Serzh Sargsyan, also participated in the process of bribing voters,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He added that regardless of the results of the elections, the members of Yelk bloc do not plan to give up their mandates, as “no vote should be lost.”