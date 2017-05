YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan is making provocations, but there is still no alternative to talks, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He recalled that the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are expected to visit the region in June. The meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijan, may follow, if need be.

“Of course, Azerbaijanis continue military provocations, but there is no alternative to talks, negotiations must continue,” Nalbandian said.