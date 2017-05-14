Armenia CEC: Voter turnout in Yerevan elections 34.52% as of 5p.m.

YEREVAN. – As of Sunday 5pm, the voter turnout in the Yerevan city council elections is 290,737or 34.52 percent of eligible 842,147 voters, Central Electoral Commission (CEC) informed on Sunday.

As compared to the April 2 parliamentary election, voter turnout in the capital has reduced by almost 15 percent.

Three political forces are participating in this vote: the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), the opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party, and the opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc. The winning party will nominate a mayor.