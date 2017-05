YEREVAN. – Voting in Yerevan city council elections was closed at 8p.m. at all 474 election precincts throughout the capital city.

The final data on turnout that turned out to be much lower than that during the parliamentary elections will be announced at 9p.m.

As of 5p.m. voter turnout reached 34.52%.

Central Electoral Commission will start announcing first preliminary results at midnight.