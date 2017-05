YEREVAN. – Armenia's Central Electoral Commission started announcing the first preliminary results of the elections to the Yerevan Council of Elders.

The Commission has counted over 11 percent of ballots from 62 electoral precincts.

The Republican Party of Armenia is leading the vote with 69.19% (26,900 votes). The second comes Yelk bloc with 22.74% (8,842), and Yerkir Tsirani party polled 8.07% (3,137).