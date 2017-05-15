News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 15
USD
484.17
EUR
526.44
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.17
EUR
526.44
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
Yerevan Council election: All votes counted, ruling party wins
03:16, 15.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has won Sunday’s Yerevan Council election.

As of 3:10am, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) counted all the ballots that were cast in all 474 election precincts in the capital city of Armenia. 
The preliminary results are as follows: 

Republican Party of Armenia: 71.25 percent, or 240,036 votes.

Yelk (Way Out) Bloc of Parties: 21 percent, or 70,731 votes

Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party: 7.75 percent, or 26,109 votes.

According to the CEC preliminary results, voter turnout at the election was 40.99 percent, or 345,226 of the eligible voters. 

The new Yerevan Council members will elect the Mayor of Yerevan, with the majority of votes. The respective candidates are incumbent mayor Taron Margaryan (RPA), opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan (Yelk), and former opposition MP Zaruhi Postanjyan (Yerkir Tsirani).

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia opposition member: I don’t consider defeat as a result of electoral fraud to be a loss
Zurabyan noted that even though the Armenian National Congress is now a non-parliamentary party, its agenda is the same: to continue to fight and achieve victory…
 Kurdish community: Our presence in Armenian parliament proves democracy of the country
In his words, the human rights are respected in Armenia...
 Newly-elected Armenian MP: Opposition does not yet mean against
In the previous election, Karine Poghosyan was elected according to the RPA candidate list...
 Tsarukyan Bloc discusses candidacy of Armenia parliament deputy speaker
Asked whether the Bloc is going to nominate a candidate for the post of NA deputy speaker, she said...
 New Armenia MP: I will spring a surprise in parliament
Poghosyan doesn’t share the view that the new parliament is less intellectual...
 Deputy mandate-giving ceremony held in Armenian Government (PHOTOS)
The mandates were handed by Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) Tigran Mukuchyan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news