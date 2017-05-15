Yerevan Council election: All votes counted, ruling party wins

YEREVAN. – The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has won Sunday’s Yerevan Council election.

As of 3:10am, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) counted all the ballots that were cast in all 474 election precincts in the capital city of Armenia.

The preliminary results are as follows:

Republican Party of Armenia: 71.25 percent, or 240,036 votes.

Yelk (Way Out) Bloc of Parties: 21 percent, or 70,731 votes

Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party: 7.75 percent, or 26,109 votes.

According to the CEC preliminary results, voter turnout at the election was 40.99 percent, or 345,226 of the eligible voters.

The new Yerevan Council members will elect the Mayor of Yerevan, with the majority of votes. The respective candidates are incumbent mayor Taron Margaryan (RPA), opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan (Yelk), and former opposition MP Zaruhi Postanjyan (Yerkir Tsirani).