North Korea announces successful test of new missile

North Korea on Sunday successfully tested a mid/long-range strategic ballistic rocket, on Monday reported the news agency of the country.
“The test-fire aimed at verifying the tactical and technological specifications of the newly developed ballistic rocket capable of carrying a large-size heavy nuclear warhead,” North Korea’s KCNA state news agency said, reported the BBC.
The missile, launched at a steep angle, reached an altitude of 2,111km and traveled about 787km.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that this missile is named Hwasong-12.
A CNN source reported that the missile fell 100km from Vladivostok, Russia.
The Ministry of Defense of Russia, however, stated that this rocket passed 500km from the country’s border, and it fell into the Sea of Japan.