Monday
May 15
Tillerson: US and Russia have many problems needing discussion
10:34, 15.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson informed that the U.S. and Russia have  many problems needing discussion, U.S. Department of State reported.

“We have such a broad range of important issues that have to be addressed in the U.S. - Russia relationship. Obviously, the interference in the election is one of those,” Tillerson stressed.

“The President is committed, rightly so, and I am committed with him as well, to see if we cannot do something to put us on a better footing in our relationship with Russia,” he added.

