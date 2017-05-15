Tillerson: US and Russia have many problems needing discussion

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson informed that the U.S. and Russia have many problems needing discussion, U.S. Department of State reported.
“We have such a broad range of important issues that have to be addressed in the U.S. - Russia relationship. Obviously, the interference in the election is one of those,” Tillerson stressed.
“The President is committed, rightly so, and I am committed with him as well, to see if we cannot do something to put us on a better footing in our relationship with Russia,” he added.